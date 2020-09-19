IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE: Defending champs MI clash with rivals CSK in opener

After multiple delays and uncertainty owing to the pandemic, the 2020 season of the IPL is finally set to begin in the UAE. In the opening match, the 2019 champions the Mumbai Indians, on a quest to defend their title, will clash with the runners-up the Chennai Super Kings. Follow DH for ball-by-ball updates from match 1 of IPL 2020 UAE.
Impact player for MI:
Jasprit Bumrah:The fast bowler has scalped with 57 wickets in the last three seasons. The world knows about his pinpoint yorkers and slower balls in the death overs, which can be game-changers.
MI Threats:Absence of strike bowler Lasith Malinga. MI’s pace attack have revolved around him over the years. Not to forget that he was the difference between the two sides in last year’s final.
MIOpportunities:Rohit Sharma can improve his IPL record. He has just seven fifties in the last three editions.
MIWeaknesses: A lack of quality spin options. Apart from Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav and Krunal Pandya appear to be the only spinners likely to get a go.
MIStrengths:A good mix of right-hand and left-hand batsmen in the top order. Reliable finishers in Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard. The legendary Rohit Sharma and the match-winner Jasprit Bumrah.
MI will be licking their lips at the sight of CSK. Over the years, MI have made a habit of beating CSK and last season, MI emerged triumphant four times. But traditionally they are slow starters and tend to lose the opening few matches in the league. What will happen to Rohit Sharma led side this season? Let us find out in their SWOT analysis.
MI have the edge in opener | IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: SWOT Analysis
As the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings lock horns, some of the best T20 cricketers in the world will be battling but all eyes will be on one man, MS Dhoni. The CSK skipper will be in action for the first time since India’s exit from the Cricket World Cup last year and his retirement from international cricket on Aug. 15.
IPL 2020: Key players to watch out for in MI vs CSK match 1
Here are the key players to look out for in the highly anticipated lung-opener of IPL 2020.
Follow the latest updates on DH's coverage of the 2020 IPL season on our IPL page
As IPL 2020 begins, you can follow all the action, news and updates with Deccan Herald. We will have ball-by-ball updates of every match of the 13th edition.
