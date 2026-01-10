<p class="bodytext">India’s response to the United States’ attack on Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro was long on caution and bordered on acceptance. New Delhi struggled to articulate a response and when it came, it was formal and bland. In a carefully worded statement, the government expressed “deep concern” over the developments, but avoided naming the US or condemning the aggression. It reaffirmed support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela, and called upon all concerned to address issues through dialogue, ensuring “peace and stability of the region”. Considering that the US action violated international laws and flouted the UN charter, India’s response was underwhelming. It is noted that the government had also failed to voice strong condemnation of other recent acts of aggression, such as the war in Ukraine and the genocide in Gaza.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The position revealed a lack of clarity in responding to a transgression that is set to have fallouts beyond the Americas. India has a history of condemning aggression by strong powers on weaker nations. It has stood for morality, decency, and respect for national sovereignty, and endorsed a principle of non-interference in internal affairs of other countries. But the world has seen significant changes over the last few decades, and India appears to have adjusted its sails to suit the winds. Now, it is not high ideals but immediate interests that guide the country’s conduct and shape its responses to global events. India is increasingly seen as taking a realistic position on such matters. Important countries of the Global South, including South Africa, Brazil, and Mexico have condemned the attack on Venezuela. Though India is a leader of the Global South and has a voice that counts on the international stage, it has desisted from provoking the US.</p>.Modi’s global image takes a hit.<p class="bodytext">This reaction has to be seen in the context of a reiteration of the tariff threat by Donald Trump. The US president wants India to stop buying Russian oil and has okayed a bill, which has been introduced in the US Senate, that prescribes a 500% tariff on countries that buy oil from Russia. This move, if enacted as law, will severely impact India; it threatens to put an end to the country’s exports to the US. The uncertainty around the trade deal the two countries are negotiating has not been cleared. Trump has also made some uncomfortable remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India’s response reflects a new diplomatic rationale that sees being right as coming at a price.</p>