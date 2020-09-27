IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab LIVE: RR win toss and opt to bowl
IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab LIVE: RR win toss and opt to bowl
updated: Sep 27 2020, 19:10 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from match nine between the Rajasthan Royals and the Kings XI Punjab at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
19:09
KXIP Playing XI
Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell
19:05
RR Playing XI
Jos Buttler, Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson(w), Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot
19:04
KL Rahul: We are still looking for the same process, get a good start. It's either been 150 or 200-plus. The lengths might change a little bit. It's a small ground, so the margin for error is a little less.
19:02
Steve Smith: We are gonna bowl. It was a little bit tacky in the first innings last game, that's the reason we are chasing. After the end of the last game, we know how wet it was. Miller's out and Rajpoot's in. Buttler is in. Hopefully I'll spend a little more time in the middle tonight.
19:00
Toss
RR captain Steve Smith wins the toss and opts to bowl.
18:48
Pitch Report
A good pitch to get a big total. Pitch can be said as "batsman's paradise" . The team batting first should win.
18:38
Last five matches (most recent first):
Rajasthan Royals: W-NR-W-W-L
Kings XI Punjab: W-L-L-L-W
18:35
Head to Head:
Matches Played: 19
Rajasthan Royals: 9
Kings XI Punjab: 10
Over the years the rivarly between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab has been firecly contested one and these numbers prove that. Rajasthan Royals would want to win tonight and make 10 wins each for the either side.
18:32
Deccan Herald’s Dream XI
For the IPL fantasy players Deccan Herald puts together the best XI players from the two teams together. Which of these players find spots in your IPL fantasy teams?
KL Rahul, Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson (wk), Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi
18:30
Impact player for KXIP
Mohammad Shami: The Indian pacer has taken 4 wickets and has not given away too many runs in the two matches so far. His form with the ball is important for KXIP in the Powerplays and the death overs.
18:29
Impact player for RR
Jos Buttler: In the 250 T20 matches that Buttler has played, he has scored 5,903 runs at a strike rate of 144.75 and average of 30.90. His presence in the XI will take a lot of pressure off the shoulders of Steve Smith.
18:28
KXIP Threats:The middle and lower order haven't spent much time in the middle. Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran need to find their footing.
18:26
KXIP Opportunities:Rahul could make a name for himself as India's best white-ball keeper-batsman. That will give Rishabh Pant a fight for a place in India’s ODI XI.
18:25
KXIP Weaknesses:Glenn Maxwell has scored only six runs in two matches. Maxwell's form is vital to carry the weight of the middle and lower order. Right now, the middle order appears weak.
18:23
KXIP Strengths:KXIP's top order have made the start they need. Mayank Agarwal scored a wonderful fifty in the first match and Rahul’s century followed in the next clash. The rest of the order needs to provide the batting support required if the two of them fail.
18:23
The SWOT for KXIP
18:21
RR Threats: With Buttler coming in, RR need to find a batting order that works for them while being flexible and springing surprises. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Buttler, Smith, Samson and Uthappa are a formidable top order but does the line-up fall off a cliff after that?
18:19
RR Opportunities:Rahul Tewatia should work hard to grab wickets in every match and leave a mark this season.
18:17
RR Strengths: With the return of Jos Buttler, RR’s top four batsmen could be Buttler, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson and Robin Uthappa. Smith and Samson are in form and dangerous with fresh fifties from the last match. RR’s batters have sent an ominous message to opponents and they need to keep the momentum going.
18:15
The SWOT for RR
18:13
Let us find out the Strengths, the Weaknesses, the Opportunites and the Threats of this evening's two competing sides.
18:09
After a tied match loss against the Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab rebounded with a win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore. KXIP skipper KL Rahul hammered the RCB bowlers to all parts during the course of a record-breaking century. Rahul remained unbeaten on 132 and KXIP reached 206. Spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin picked up three scalps each.
18:07
In its previous match against the Chennai Super Kings, RR's batsmen ran riot and posted an imposing 216/7, which is the highest total of the season so far. Sanju Samson and captain Steve Smith showed their class. There were some lusty blows from Jofra Archer lower down the order. The bowling unit also clicked with three wickets for Rahul Tewatia and one each for Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal and Tom Curran.
18:05
The two teams come into this match after big wins in their previous matches.
18:01
Hello and welcome to the coverage of match 9 of the Indian Premier League. Tonight Rajasthan Royals face Kings XI Punjaba at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
16:37
K L Rahul is probably no. 1 player in IPL 2020, says Gautam Gambhir
“This was a proper inning. Not even a single slog in the innings to be honest. That is what the quality of the man is. He can hit those cricketing shots and with that much of impact and that much strike rate, he shows what he is capable of, I have to agree with Ian Bishop that in IPL, he is probably the no. 1 player at the moment,” said Gautam Gambhir.
"I have actually been not so confident (hitting it this well). I had a chat with Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) yesterday, he said how are you feeling, I said that I am not feeling completely in control of my batting, he said you must be joking, you are hitting really well," Rahul said at the post-match presentation.
