Finding rest in nature

The aim was to create a bedroom that allowed the house owners to experience things as if they were sleeping in the open and could touch and feel nature, he explains. “This approach led us to build around the rock and tree formation and make it the central feature of the room. Aside from their aesthetic appeal, they also served as a partition for an adjacent toilet area,” George says. He elevated the natural ambience by opting for teak flooring, a sculptural stone finish around the bed, and incorporating full rubble masonry on one wall, along with stone walls.