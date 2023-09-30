Finding rest in nature

Bedroom designs have undergone a notable transformation lately, diverging considerably from traditional norms. Modern homebuyers are actively seeking designs that evoke the feeling of sleeping in the lap of nature.
Architects share insights on this emerging trend.
Opt for treehouse-style interiors
Shalini Chandrashekar, principal architect at Taliesyn-Design and Architecture, Bengaluru, talks about her design for a treehouse-themed bedroom at a home in Bengaluru Rural.
The primary goal was to create a design that embraces the natural landscape, achieved through generously-sized windows on all sides, offering panoramic views in the surroundings. “These windows also serve as conduits for a refreshing breeze, lending the room a sense of loftiness, especially considering its location being the first floor. The closeness to tress outside further intensifies the treetop feel,” she elaborates.
To maintain airflow when windows are closed, she incorporated louvers into the design. “For the interior layout, establish distinct zones within the bedroom — a designated sleeping area, a comfortable lounge, and a well-organised wardrobe section,” she notes. A minimal colour palette with subdued, earthy tones that complement the outdoor landscape rather than compete with it was intentionally used, Shalini says. Vibrant antique furniture and decorative tiles lend subtle pops of colour.
Match interior-exterior colours
Tara Pandala, director of CSBNE in Kochi, shares insights on how to use colour to create a nature-inspired retreat within a bedroom. Discussing a project overlooking the Ashtamudi Lake in Kollam, she emphasises on the importance of drawing inspiration from the local landscape. “The goal was to assemble a colour scheme consisting of earthy tones, blues, and greens, carefully selected to bring the inherent beauty of the site into the bedroom,” she says. Flooring colours reminiscent of terracotta were used to blend with the natural colour palette of the environment, encompassing the grass, the sky, trees, and lateritic formations, she explains.
“We wanted to steer clear of jarring contrasts that could disrupt the continuity,” she notes. To create a nature-themed ambience with furniture and spatial arrangement, thoughtful orientation and a layout that enhances a connection with nature, including an interplay of tree shadows on the floor are important. “In this east-facing space, the bed was positioned to provide occupants a view of the sunrise, enriching the overall experience,” she explains.
In south Mumbai, Rahul Mistri, principal designer and founder of Open Atelier, undertook a challenging project: introducing a touch of nature to an ultra-urban landscape. “Designing a space like this begins with establishing a cohesive design language and layering elements to create the desired atmosphere,” he says.
A standout feature in the project was the wainscoting panels, creatively designed with a two-shade approach, blending white and orange elements to add layered depth to the room. Collaborating with a horticulturist ensured a choice of plants (peace lilies, erica palms, and frangipani) for beauty and a healthier sleep environment. Moreover, the maple wood flooring enhances the room’s connection with nature, he adds. The unique textures of maple burl and curly maple wood added charm to the furniture, with the armchair upholstered in a natural fabric for an organic feel. “While we embrace minimalism, don’t underestimate the significance of colours, furniture materials, and contrast levels,” he emphasises.
Retain natural elements
George E Ramapuram, managing director of Earthitects, Bengaluru, designed an extraordinary bedroom around a rock and tree for a Wayanad home recently. “The design philosophy for the room is rooted in our deep connection with nature, firmly believing that nature is the best architect. We aimed for coexistence with nature rather than imposition,” he says.
The aim was to create a bedroom that allowed the house owners to experience things as if they were sleeping in the open and could touch and feel nature, he explains. “This approach led us to build around the rock and tree formation and make it the central feature of the room. Aside from their aesthetic appeal, they also served as a partition for an adjacent toilet area,” George says. He elevated the natural ambience by opting for teak flooring, a sculptural stone finish around the bed, and incorporating full rubble masonry on one wall, along with stone walls.
Embrace views, sounds
Natasha N Kochhar, principal designer at LTDF, a design firm in New Delhi, crafted such a bedroom in a Goan home, focusing on a TV-free design that maximises a connection with the sea and sky. Natasha’s approach seeks to amplify nature’s mesmerising and calming influence.
The design centers on the concept of sleeping in harmony with nature, be it the gentle sound of water or the soothing touch of a breeze. “Considering the room’s elevated position, with the sky taking precedence over the sea, our interior colour palette mirrors the shifting sky shades — from calm morning tones to serene evening hues and warm sunset oranges — all against a neutral backdrop,” she explains.
Natasha outlines two design approaches: First, integrating nature-inspired elements like themed art, paired with rustic materials such as jute. Second, when your bedroom is situated within or directly connected to nature, it is crucial to consider factors like moisture, environmental conditions, and the possibility of insects. “Achieving a harmonious balance between the advantages and challenges of proximity to nature is key,” she adds.
Design challenges
Proximity to natural elements, like water, can pose material and maintenance challenges.
Incorporating the site’s natural elements into the design needs sound technical and creative skills.
Wallet factor
To create such a bedroom, one will need to factor Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 per sq ft.