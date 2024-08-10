GI-tagged saris of Karnataka

Punarjeevana Trust has been working on the revival of these saris. According to the team, these originated in the 10th century in Gajendragad in Gadag. While Ilkal saris were popular in the region, only the wealthy families could afford them because it used silk yarn. On the other hand, patteda anchu saris were made of cotton and silk thread and were designed for women working in farms and households. With no zari border and a shorter width (38 inches compared to the regular 44 inches), these saris were practical for daily use, shares the team. The use of a 40-count cotton yarn in the body also made them comfortable for daily use. Black colour patteda anchu saris were rare earlier. However, today, they are woven in black, blue, and indigo, featuring contrast borders and small stripes.