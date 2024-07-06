Save Nagamangala’s metal craft

Intricate patterns are made on the form generated using a chisel and hammer. For this, the sheet needs to be placed on a firm background. Vijaykumar observes that the “repousse technique is challenging since the pattern needs to be imagined and worked on from the back”. Wax or plant-based resins are used to fill the voids and give rigidity. This makes it convenient to work on the patterns by chiselling. Elaborate detailing creates a rich finish to the piece. After completing the design, the wax or resin is melted to get the completed artefact. It is then polished to achieve the final finish. The process is time-consuming (can take from weeks to months depending on the size of the artefact and requires the skill of the artisan to achieve the perfect proportions and intricate details. Some of these embellishments, such as the kavachas for deities, are created in parts, which are assembled on the deity as one whole.