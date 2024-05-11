Worth a lac

The making

Lac is a resinous substance secreted by the lac insect, Kerria lacca. It is flexible and can easily incorporate colours and embellishments. Lac is affordable in comparison to metal. This is another reason for its widespread appeal.

Lac, resin crystals, and white colour soapstone (ghiya pathar) powder form the base of these bangles. Mohammed Hisamuddin, president of the Creasent Handicraft Artisans Welfare Association, Charminar, explains the making of these bangles. He has been in the bangle-making business for 35 years. His father and grandfather were in the same trade.

“Artisans melt resin crystals, or rozan as they call it, in an iron kadai over a coal flame. These crystals are typically available in yellow or black colours. Once liquefied, we add ghiya pathar powder and stir until the mixture thickens. While still hot, we transfer the mixture to the floor where we flatten it with a wooden piece and knead it using a pounding stone,” he says.

The aim is to achieve a consistency similar to a chapati dough. For that, the ghiya pathar powder is added while kneading. The dough-like mixture is then rolled into cylindrical long pieces by hand. At this stage, the base of the bangle typically appears golden yellow.

The chapadi is used to add colour to the bangle base, says Syed Akhter, a

seasoned bangle maker at Akhter Bangles & Jewellers. The chapadis are small circular discs of coloured lac. They typically come in dark brown and burgundy colours. They are melted and pounded, and colouring powders are worked into them to achieve the desired hue. At the end of this process, you get a cube of lac and its colour determines the final colour of the bangle.

The golden yellow lac pieces are heated above the coal burner until they form a semi-conical tip. Then, the cubical coloured lac is applied on the melted tip, colouring it. Now this coloured segment is beaten and flattened using a tool called hatta, forming the base of the bangle. The flattened segment is trimmed using cutters.

“We ensure uniform flatness across the lac surface. The flattened pieces are cut to the bangle size and wrapped around aluminium rings. The number of rings used varies. It depends on how thick the bangle you are making. The thickness can range from 5mm to 25mm. For a 5 mm bangle, 5 aluminium rings are used,” Akhter adds. The bangles at this stage are gently reheated to join the two ends of the flat lac. Later, the bangles are passed through wooden rollers to achieve a uniform circular shape.