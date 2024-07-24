Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestylefashion

5 Times Vijay Varma stunned with his Suit Style!

Actor Vijay Varma has amazed everyone with his impressive fashion style just like his choice of work. Take inspiration from the star to master the suit look at any occasion, and check out some standout choices from Vijay Varma's suit collection.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 July 2024, 12:21 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
This navy blue suit stands out with its deep neckline and distinctive design that knots above the torso. Vijay Varma complements it flawlessly with a locket and chain, adding a touch of elegance and sophistication. The overall appearance is striking and innovative, making a bold fashion statement.

This navy blue suit stands out with its deep neckline and distinctive design that knots above the torso. Vijay Varma complements it flawlessly with a locket and chain, adding a touch of elegance and sophistication. The overall appearance is striking and innovative, making a bold fashion statement.

Credit: Instagram/@itsvijayvarma

ADVERTISEMENT
The oversized gray suit is an all-time favorite of ours. Vijay looks striking in this trendy yet stylish outfit that undoubtedly makes him stand out.

The oversized gray suit is an all-time favorite of ours. Vijay looks striking in this trendy yet stylish outfit that undoubtedly makes him stand out.

Credit: Instagram/@itsvijayvarma

An absolutely bookmark worthy look of Vijay Varma in this tuxedo that is a mix of gray and black.

An absolutely bookmark worthy look of Vijay Varma in this tuxedo that is a mix of gray and black.

Credit: Instagram/@itsvijayvarma

When it comes to suits, nothing surpasses the timeless charm of a black suit. Vijay looks phenomenal in this classic ensemble.

When it comes to suits, nothing surpasses the timeless charm of a black suit. Vijay looks phenomenal in this classic ensemble.

Credit: Instagram/@itsvijayvarma

Vijay Varma looks incredibly suave in this beige suit, exuding powerful boss vibes. The added allure comes from the pendant, making it an ideal choice for an evening date in style.

Vijay Varma looks incredibly suave in this beige suit, exuding powerful boss vibes. The added allure comes from the pendant, making it an ideal choice for an evening date in style.

Credit: Instagram/@itsvijayvarma

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 July 2024, 12:21 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsfashionVijay Varma

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT