Ishita Reha Gupta's photoshoot for an intimate wellness brand goes viral!

In a captivating display of glamour and confidence, actress Ishita Reha Gupta has set social media abuzz with a series of alluring photographs that have quickly become the talk of the town for her association with Lovehoney. The diva posted a series of pictures on social media that has garnered widespread attention.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 July 2024, 15:06 IST

Actress and entrepreneur Ishita Gupta has been appointed as the new face for Lovehoney, UK's premier intimate wellness brand.

Credit: Instagram/@ishitarehagupta

Celebrating this feat, actress Ishita took to social media and shared a series of ravishing photos in red.

Credit: Instagram/@ishitarehagupta

In the photos, Ishita was seen in a red lace robe, which garnered widespread attention and admiration.

Credit: Instagram/@ishitarehagupta

Her partnership with Lovehoney aligns perfectly with the brand’s mission of advancing sexual wellness and happiness.

Credit: Instagram/@ishitarehagupta

The collaboration between Ishita Gupta and Lovehoney is set to be a groundbreaking partnership in sexual wellness, extending the brand’s message of happiness and health to an even broader audience.

Credit: Instagram/@ishitarehagupta

Published 24 July 2024, 15:06 IST
