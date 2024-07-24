Ishita Reha Gupta's photoshoot for an intimate wellness brand goes viral!

Actress and entrepreneur Ishita Gupta has been appointed as the new face for Lovehoney, UK's premier intimate wellness brand.
Credit: Instagram/@ishitarehagupta
Celebrating this feat, actress Ishita took to social media and shared a series of ravishing photos in red.
In the photos, Ishita was seen in a red lace robe, which garnered widespread attention and admiration.
Her partnership with Lovehoney aligns perfectly with the brand’s mission of advancing sexual wellness and happiness.
The collaboration between Ishita Gupta and Lovehoney is set to be a groundbreaking partnership in sexual wellness, extending the brand’s message of happiness and health to an even broader audience.
Published 24 July 2024, 15:06 IST