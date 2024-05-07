Met Gala 2024: Indians who shone bright with their amazing looks

Actress Alia Bhatt in a custom-designed, mint green Sabyasachi saree.
Isha Ambani was the cynosure of all eyes at the 2024 Met Gala. She opted for a couture saree gown by Rahul Mishra, featuring a stunning long floral train.
Natasha Poonawalla graced the 2024 Met Gala in a custom Margiela dress designed by John Galliano.
Mindy Kaling made heads turn at the Met Gala 2024 in a sculpted nude couture gown by Gaurav Gupta.
One Day star Ambika Mod made her first Met Gala appearance in a monochrome black and white gown from Loewe.
Mona Patel, Indian entrepreneur and philanthropist based in the US, made her much anticipated Met Gala debut in an off-shoulder gown by Iris Van Herpen.
Bridgerton actor Simone Ashley graced the Met Gala in a cutout navy blue dress by ace designer Prabal Gurung.
Published 07 May 2024, 06:30 IST