Met Gala 2024: Indians who shone bright with their amazing looks

Here we list the Indian celebrities who stole the show at the MET Gala 2024 with their stunning looks.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 06:30 IST
Actress Alia Bhatt in a custom-designed, mint green Sabyasachi saree.

Credit: Instagram/@anaitashroffadajania

Isha Ambani was the cynosure of all eyes at the 2024 Met Gala. She opted for a couture saree gown by Rahul Mishra, featuring a stunning long floral train.

Credit: Instagram/@anaitashroffadajania

Natasha Poonawalla graced the 2024 Met Gala in a custom Margiela dress designed by John Galliano.

Credit: Instagram/@natasha.poonawalla

Mindy Kaling made heads turn at the Met Gala 2024 in a sculpted nude couture gown by Gaurav Gupta.

Credit: Reuters

One Day star Ambika Mod made her first Met Gala appearance in a monochrome black and white gown from Loewe.

Credit; Reuters

Mona Patel, Indian entrepreneur and philanthropist based in the US, made her much anticipated Met Gala debut in an off-shoulder gown by Iris Van Herpen.

Credit: Reuters

Bridgerton actor Simone Ashley graced the Met Gala in a cutout navy blue dress by ace designer Prabal Gurung.

Credit: Reuters

Published 07 May 2024, 06:30 IST
