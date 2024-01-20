Sustainable fashion: The world’s first 3D-printed, made-to-measure, compostable shoe

In a potential breakthrough for sustainable fashion, London-based shoe company Vivobarefoot, in collaboration with material science company Balena, has created a prototype of compostable shoes.

The shoe boasts a beige/white color, flaunting elements of a Crocs with the appearance of the long-net stinkhorn fungus found in forests.

By creating prototypes of the shoes, the creators are hoping to curb the flow of million of shoes into landfill each year and bring about a huge breakthrough in sustainable footwear.

Notably, the fashion industry is responsible for 10 per cent of the world's carbon emissions.

The innovative footwear is being hailed as the world’s first 3D-printed, made-to-measure, compostable shoe, which can apparently be broken down at the end of its life, according to The Guardian. The shoes are likely to be sold for between £200 and £260 (Rs 21,000 to Rs 27,000).