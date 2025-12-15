<p>The chill in the air has settled in all around and it’s time to rev up the fashion sweepstakes, rather than simply bundling yourself up in woollens. Here are a few fashion savvy inclusions for your winter wardrobe.</p><p><strong>Leather pants</strong></p><p>They bring a spot of flair and dare to your entire look, especially when paired with matching boots and a jacket. Beat the nip in the air with a decisively snug pair of leather pants. For tall frames, the boot cut works well, and for the petite, the tapered ends.</p><p><strong>Cool jacket</strong></p><p>Faux fur lapels and sleeve detailing rocks. Make way for a cosy jacket that keeps you feeling warm and toasted. A neutral shade in brown or ecru keeps you sorted for all pairings. A puffer jacket is a smart lifesaver when the temperature dips lower.</p><p><strong>High necks</strong></p><p>A polo neck works well in winter. With a spot of clever layering, you can style easy combining it with a jacket, or singlet below for extra warmth. Shop for cloud-dancer whites or raven blacks for a versatile look. This inclusion also adds height to your frame.</p><p><strong>Skirt it</strong></p><p>A woollen skirt, in tartan or houndstooth knit teams up with high boots with kitten heels and a knit. Solid colours add to your height as do lighter tones. Choose an A-line fit for a comfortable all-day wear and a tapered silhouette for the night out.</p>