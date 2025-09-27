<p>Crispy, crunchy and full of flavour — Hurugadle Nippattu is one of Karnataka’s most loved snacks. This traditional recipe is especially popular during festivals like Dasara, when homes are filled with the aroma of fresh, homemade treats.</p><p>In this video, our hosts show you step by step how to make perfect Hurugadle Nippattu at home — light, crunchy and bursting with taste. Whether you’re preparing a festive spread or just want a teatime snack, this recipe is sure to delight your family.</p><p>Celebrate Dasara with this authentic Karnataka snack and bring the festive flavours to your kitchen!</p><p>Cuisines of Karnataka Season 4 is an initiative by Prajavani & Deccan Herald.</p><p>Presented by Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil</p><p>LPG Partner- Indane</p><p>Kitchen Partner - TTK Prestige</p><p>Special Partner – Bhima Jewellers</p><p>Snacks Partner - Lays</p><p>In Association with – SBI Card, Vencobb Chicken & ECO CRYSTAL WATER TREATMENT</p>