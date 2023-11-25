<p>With a special ingredient that takes the flavours of this dish to another level, this Coorgi Chicken recipe is an all-rounder.</p><p>It can be served as a curry with rice, chapatis or neer dose, or it can be served as a side dish with your favourite drinks.</p><p>Ragoo brings to you this special Coorg Chicken recipe - the perfect combination of spice and tang.</p><p>Arun Kumar from Mane Mane Rasadoota rates it.</p><p>Freedom Healthy Oil presents Cuisines of Karnataka - in association with Ravi Products (Taste of Karnataka) & Star Bazar.</p>