<p>A crispy, fluffy snack that is made with maida and curd, Goli Bajji is a favourite across all ages.</p><p>Its melt-in-your-mouth texture and its delicious coconut chutney pairing make it an excellent snack option, especially during a cricket World Cup weekend!</p><p>In this episode, Sihi Kahi Chandru teaches you how to make the Goli Bajji, as he shares beloved stories from his childhood.</p><p>@FreedomHealthyOil presents Cuisines of Karnataka - in association with Ravi Products (Taste of Karnataka) & Star Bazar</p>