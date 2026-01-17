Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestylefood and drink

Czech this out!

Spit-cooked cakes are found across Central and Eastern Europe—from Hungary to Romania—reflecting an ancient way of baking dough over fire.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 20:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 January 2026, 20:41 IST
FoodSpecialsfeature

Follow us on :

Follow Us