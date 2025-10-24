Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestylefood and drink

India's love story with Biryani: 6 types of the legendary dish that defines richness of Indian culinary heritage

For Indians, Biryani is not just a dish; it's an emotion.
Last Updated : 24 October 2025, 08:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

1.Hyderabadi Biryani

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: iStock image</p></div>

Credit: iStock image

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

2.Kolkata Biryani (West Bengal)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: iStock image</p></div>

Credit: iStock image

3.Ambur Biryani (Tamil Nadu)

Ambur Biryani

Ambur Biryani

Credit: DH Pool Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

4.Malabar or Thalassery Biryani (Kerala)

Malabar Biryani

Malabar Biryani

Credit: DH Pool Photo

5.Dindugal Biryani (Tamil Nadu)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: iStock image</p></div>

Credit: iStock image

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

6.Lucknow or Awadhi Biryani (Uttar Pradesh)

Lucknowi Biryani

Lucknowi Biryani

Credit: DH Pool Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2025, 08:43 IST
HyderabadKolkataLucknowFoodVellorebiryaniIndian CuisineMalabar biryani

Follow us on :

Follow Us