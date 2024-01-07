In the heart of every Indian, samosa holds a special place — a crispy, triangular delight that has journeyed through time, transcending culinary boundaries. The samosa, with its origins traced back to Central Asia, embarked on a remarkable journey through the ancient Silk Road. It found its way to India during the 13th or 14th century, carried by traders and travellers who aimed to impress with this delectable dish. The name “samosa” itself has Arabic roots in sambusik, a pastry filled with spinach and pine nuts. As Shubhra Mehrotra, Executive Chef at Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Dwarka New Delhi, puts it, “The fascinating history of the samosa spans over a millennium, evolving in tandem with the shifting tastes and cultural influences of India.”