In the heart of every Indian, samosa holds a special place — a crispy, triangular delight that has journeyed through time, transcending culinary boundaries. The samosa, with its origins traced back to Central Asia, embarked on a remarkable journey through the ancient Silk Road. It found its way to India during the 13th or 14th century, carried by traders and travellers who aimed to impress with this delectable dish. The name “samosa” itself has Arabic roots in sambusik, a pastry filled with spinach and pine nuts. As Shubhra Mehrotra, Executive Chef at Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Dwarka New Delhi, puts it, “The fascinating history of the samosa spans over a millennium, evolving in tandem with the shifting tastes and cultural influences of India.”
The samosa initially transformed into a meaty delight, stuffed with keema, onions, and aromatic spices encased in a flaky pastry. However, the vegetarian majority in India prompted another transformation, making the potato-filled samosa a beloved classic. Nidhi Singh, co-founder of Samosa Singh, adds, “The samosa is more than a humble street snack as it is also a delicious reminder of the globalisation process.”
Cultural significance
As the samosa journeyed from Central Asia to the Delhi Sultanate and eventually across the length and breadth of India, it absorbed local flavours and adapted to regional tastes. Spices like pepper, ginger, and coriander were skilfully blended with vegetables, creating a variety of delicacies that appealed to different communities.
A culinary icon
Today, the samosa has transcended geographical boundaries, becoming a global culinary icon. From bustling street food stalls in India to gourmet restaurants worldwide, the samosa has captivated palates with its versatility and adaptability.
Nidhi Singh remarks, “Few people are aware that samosa is not authentically Indian, despite being widely regarded as one. The spicy, deep-fried, densely packed delight we mistakenly believed to be an Indian import is actually a tasty, well-travelled native of Central Asia.”
The evolution of fillings
The samosa’s fillings have evolved over time, reflecting changing tastes and trends. While traditional fillings of meat, nuts, and dried fruits remain popular, a diverse array of options has emerged, catering to various preferences and dietary needs.
Adaptations & cultural variations
India’s rich tapestry of vegetarian traditions gave birth to the classic aloo samosa. The humble potato took centre stage, evolving into the heart and soul of this iconic snack. But the culinary journey didn’t stop there. The samosa, like a cultural chameleon, adapted to various influences, giving rise to regional variations across the globe.
Lukhmi: A Hyderabadi delight with thin, flaky pastry and savoury meat fillings.
Burek: A Jewish interpretation featuring a flaky crust and meaty goodness.
Fatayer: Middle Eastern pastries with a choice of meat or spinach fillings.
Chamucas: A Portuguese twist on the traditional samosa.
A gourmet affair
Classic Aloo Samosa: The cornerstone of samosa legacy, the classic Aloo Samosa, features spiced mashed potatoes, peas, and onions encased in a crispy, flaky pastry. Whether fried or baked, this timeless variation captures the essence of the samosa’s evolution in India.
Keema Samosa: Adding a meaty twist to the tale, the Keema Samosa is filled with spiced minced meat. Often made with lamb or mutton, this variation introduces a savoury delight for meat lovers, showcasing the adaptability of the samosa to diverse tastes.
Matar Samosa: A popular vegetarian option, the Matar Samosa is filled with the freshness of peas and the aromatic blend of onions. This variation caters to the vegetarian majority in India, adding a burst of flavours within the familiar triangular embrace.
Paneer Samosa: Celebrating the richness of Indian cheese, the Paneer Samosa is a vegetarian delight filled with paneer. The creamy texture and distinct flavour of paneer make this samosa a beloved choice among vegetarians seeking a
delightful twist.
Chicken Samosa: For those with a penchant for poultry, the Chicken Samosa is a spiced revelation. Filled with flavourful spiced chicken, this variation caters to the meat lovers’ palate, offering a savoury experience within the familiar triangular
pocket.
Sweet Samosa: Transforming from savoury to sweet, the Sweet Samosa takes a departure from the traditional with a filling of khoya or nuts. This dessert samosa adds a delightful note to the samosa symphony, showcasing its versatility beyond
the realm of savoury snacks.
Pav Bhaji Samosa: Inspired by the flavours of the popular street food, the Pav Bhaji Samosa combines the essence of Pav Bhaji within the samosa. A delightful fusion, this variation captures the spirit of Indian street food culture.
Onion Samosa: Celebrating the humble onion, the Onion Samosa features a filling that highlights the distinct flavour of onions. Spiced to perfection, this variation adds a savoury twist to the samosa family.
Manchurian Samosa: In a nod to Indo-Chinese flavours, the Manchurian Samosa brings the tangy and spicy notes of Manchurian sauce to the samosa. This fusion variation adds an international flair to the beloved Indian snack.