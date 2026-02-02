<p>Miley Cyrus struck a balance between edgy and chic in a Celine look that included tailored trousers and a leather moto jacket accented with large “M” and “C” patches.</p>.<p>Alaia's white ensemble had a ruffled skirt that, though not feathered, echoed the graceful plumage of a swan.</p>.<p>Justin Bieber's loose-fitting Balenciaga suit paired with Hailey's elegant Alaia gown created a striking contrast, making them a picture-perfect couple on the red carpet.</p>.<p>The members of girl group Katseye arrived in floor-length white Ludovic de Saint Sernin gowns, each with cutouts or revealing see-through lace.</p>.<p>Lady Gaga's frosty blond hair and bleached eyebrows accentuated the boldness of her sleeveless Matieres Fecales gown, which was draped in dark feathers from neck to toe.</p>.<p>The hip-hop duo Clipse and the rapper-producer Pharrell Williams matched in coordinated, yet not identical, powder-pink Louis Vuitton suits.</p>.<p>Olivia Dean exuded elegance in a Chanel ball gown, featuring a striking white and black design.</p>.<p>Stepping out in timeless style, Kehlani graced the Grammys draped in an all-black ensemble.</p>.<p>The 'Manchild' songstress Sabrina Carpenter<strong> </strong>stunned in a Valentino creation, giving a princess-like aura.</p>.<p>Doechii stole the spotlight on the red carpet, wearing a Roberto Cavalli gown with a striking aubergine train. She explained that her look was inspired by the designer's collections from the late '90s and early 2000s.</p>.<p>Bad Buddy looked dapper in a velvet Schiaparelli suit.</p>.<p>Colombian singer Karol G wowed fashionistas with a sea foam green sheer dress that hugged her curves.</p>.<p>Singer Chappell Roan made a statement in a sheer Mugler ensemble that quickly became the talk of the event.</p>.<p>Rose from Blackpink wowed in a Giambattista Valli minidress, with flowing fabric at each hip that gave her a distinctive, scale-inspired look.</p>.<p>Loal Young, the 'Messy' singer, nailed the look in a green Vivienne Westwood sweatsuit.</p>.<p>Singer Sombr dazzled in a shimmering silver sequined Valentino suit.</p>.<p>The “Good News” singer Shaboozey's look featured several elements: a flight cap, a shawl collar tuxedo jacket, a western belt, and jeans.</p>