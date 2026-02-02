Menu
Grammys 2026: 17 Jaw-dropping red carpet looks you need to see

From Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga to Justin and Hailey Bieber, here are 17 jaw-dropping fashion moments you can’t miss from the 68th Annual Grammy Awards.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 10:38 IST
Miley Cyrus

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters</p></div>

Credit: Reuters

Addison Rae

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters</p></div>

Credit: Reuters

Justin and Hailey Bieber

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters</p></div>

Credit: Reuters

Katseye

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters</p></div>

Credit: Reuters

Lady Gaga

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters</p></div>

Credit: Reuters

Malice, Pusha T and Pharrell Williams

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters</p></div>

Credit: Reuters

Olivia Dean

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters</p></div>

Credit: Reuters

Kehlani

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters</p></div>

Credit: Reuters

Sabrina Carpenter

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters</p></div>

Credit: Reuters

Doechii

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters</p></div>

Credit: Reuters

Bad Bunny

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters</p></div>

Credit: Reuters

Karol G

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters</p></div>

Credit: Reuters

Chappell Roan

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters</p></div>

Credit: Reuters

Rose

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters</p></div>

Credit: Reuters

Lola Young

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters</p></div>

Credit: Reuters

Sombr

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters</p></div>

Credit: Reuters

Shaboozey

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters</p></div>

Credit: Reuters

Published 02 February 2026, 10:38 IST

