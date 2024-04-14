How antioxidants counteract oxidative stress & inflammation

What can antioxidants do to lower inflammation? Antioxidants counteract the free radicals, thus preventing them from adhering to and causing harm to cell membranes and other biological components. This supports a healthy cellular environment and reduces an overactive immune system that requires less reaction. Chronic inflammation often involves the overproduction of pro-inflammatory substances called cytokines. Antioxidants, such as curcumin in turmeric, can do this by acting directly on these inflammatory messages. Getting antioxidants from food is wonderful, but taking antioxidant pills is a different matter. The evidence for its effectiveness is mixed, to say the least. In severe cases, many things can go wrong. Do not start taking supplements unless advised by your doctor.