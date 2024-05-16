Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestyle

The Impact of colours on everyday spaces

Colors hold a profound influence on everyone's life, whether it's a conscious or subconscious effect. They are deeply intertwined with psychology, history, art, culture, and symbolism. However, their significance goes beyond merely painting walls. Watching the evolution of color trends and their impact on everyday spaces is fascinating. Delving deeper, Fab Studio's Principal Architect Jaskaran Singh shares some highlights on the impact of colours on everyday spaces. Take a look.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 May 2024, 10:30 IST
Last Updated : 16 May 2024, 10:30 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Accentuating through Contrast: Adding vibrant accent colors or accessories such as throws, pillows, rugs, or artwork brings a desired sense of drama to a room while maintaining a simple palette. These accents enhance the room's personality and style, creating a more inviting and cozy atmosphere.

Accentuating through Contrast: Adding vibrant accent colors or accessories such as throws, pillows, rugs, or artwork brings a desired sense of drama to a room while maintaining a simple palette. These accents enhance the room's personality and style, creating a more inviting and cozy atmosphere.

Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT
Discovering Nuances in Neutrality: Neutral tones possess versatility and an enduring charm, yet they are anything but mundane. They epitomize a lifestyle of openness, luminosity, and a tranquil aesthetic. Neutrals provide a canvas for layering various textures such as wood, linen, or metal, infusing the design with depth and dimension to create a visually captivating space.

Discovering Nuances in Neutrality: Neutral tones possess versatility and an enduring charm, yet they are anything but mundane. They epitomize a lifestyle of openness, luminosity, and a tranquil aesthetic. Neutrals provide a canvas for layering various textures such as wood, linen, or metal, infusing the design with depth and dimension to create a visually captivating space.

Credit: Special Arrangement

A Subtle Colour Palette Creates Strong Impact: Subtle colours convey understated luxury through their ability to create an atmosphere of sophistication and refinement without being overtly bold or flashy. They can be added to create a backdrop for daily activities. Subtle colours, combined with accents, serve as a focal point and infuse energy into the space.

A Subtle Colour Palette Creates Strong Impact: Subtle colours convey understated luxury through their ability to create an atmosphere of sophistication and refinement without being overtly bold or flashy. They can be added to create a backdrop for daily activities. Subtle colours, combined with accents, serve as a focal point and infuse energy into the space.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Psychological Impact: Colours can promote a sense of visual continuity and flow within a space, creating an environment where the eye can effortlessly move from one area to another without distraction or interruption. Warm colours evoke energetic and passionate emotions, while cool colours promote tranquillity and relaxation.

Psychological Impact: Colours can promote a sense of visual continuity and flow within a space, creating an environment where the eye can effortlessly move from one area to another without distraction or interruption. Warm colours evoke energetic and passionate emotions, while cool colours promote tranquillity and relaxation.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Accentuating through Contrast: Incorporating bold accent colours or accessories like throws, pillows, rugs, or artwork adds a desired depth of drama to a room within a simple palette. These accents contribute to the room's character and style, making it feel more inviting and warm.

Accentuating through Contrast: Incorporating bold accent colours or accessories like throws, pillows, rugs, or artwork adds a desired depth of drama to a room within a simple palette. These accents contribute to the room's character and style, making it feel more inviting and warm.

Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 May 2024, 10:30 IST
lifestyleinterior designhome decorcoloursHomes and Interiors

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT