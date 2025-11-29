<p>If you’ve walked into a store excited to shop, only to discover your size doesn’t exist, Bengaluru’s latest plus-size boutique, The Pink Moon, will feel like a breath of fresh air.</p><p>After eight years of running The Pink Moon online, founder Divya Goenka knew it was time for a shift. “Not everyone is comfortable buying online. Many want to feel the fabric, try the fit and then purchase,” she says. With a loyal customer base and a refined product range, opening an offline store felt like the natural next step. Today, The Pink Moon’s first physical space brings size-inclusive, trend-forward fashion to Bengaluru.</p> .<p>The Pink Moon caters from 2XL to 6XL, with custom pieces available up to 8XL, but the brand’s inclusivity goes far deeper than numbers. Divya and her team constantly speak to customers to understand their lifestyles and preferences.</p><p>“There are many different options for plus size customers to choose from - clothes that are trendy, classic or travel-friendly. We have something for everyone - working professionals, students, socialites and mothers”, Divya says. For shoppers who need something more specific, the boutique also offers customised lengths, fits, sleeves and silhouettes. The prices start from just Rs 999.</p><p>The Pink Moon’s racks are filled with clothes that prioritise comfort, flattering silhouettes and versatile styling. You can choose from festive jacquard dresses, A-line cotton dresses in multiple colours, soft denim-look tunics for office wear, bodycon dresses for nights out, workwear essentials - vertical-stripe shirts, Korean pants, long shirts, and blazers, satin skirts and tops, jersey co-ords, long shirt dresses, and flare dresses. The store also has accessories - adjustable belts that fit any waist and a curated line of everyday handbags.</p><p>The philosophy of the brand is simple - fashion in all sizes is normal. Divya encourages women to stop blaming themselves for not fitting into conventional sizing.</p> <p>“If you can’t find something you love in your size, we as the fashion industry have failed”, she says. The Pink Moon aims to make shopping joyful, not a struggle.</p><p>The Pink Moon is more than a boutique - it’s a space where women can explore fashion without compromise.</p><p>The Pink Moon</p><p>58, Double Road, Indiranagar</p><p>Bengaluru 560038</p><p>Call: 89715 12683</p><p>Instagram:</p><p>@thepinkmoonofficial</p><p>Online shopping:</p><p>https://thepinkmoon.in</p>