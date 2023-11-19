Feasting on Islamic art in Berlin

I was still dazed by the recreation of the road that once led to the Ishtar temple in Babylon in blue lapis lazuli on the ground floor of the Pergamon but decided to climb up the stairs to explore the Islamic Museum collection. A wise decision it was indeed. This museum is the only one of its kind in Germany, and the oldest in the West. Only the Museum of Islamic Art in Cairo is older. It has one of the most important collections with some of the world’s finest examples of Islamic art collected from nearly all regions of Islamic rule from a vast area stretching from Spain to India. The collection’s main focus, however, is on the Middle East, including, Egypt and Iran.