Gobustan: Poetry in stone & clay

Before approaching the actual site, with its stone and bronze age carvings, we stop at the state-of-the-art Gobustan Museum. Ethnographically revealing, the museum brims over with multimedia exhibits that contextualise the archaeological findings. It becomes apparent that the archaeological discoveries made here, indicate that Azerbaijan was one of the ancient centres of civilisation. Early man depicted on rock, the intense activity that constituted his life — caring for livestock, hunts, shamanism, dance rituals and burial rites. It is here I learn that the Norwegian explorer, Thor Heyerdahl, who repeatedly visited Azerbaijan and spent time studying the petroglyphs, pointed out a similarity between the ships depicted on rocks here and those used by the Vikings. He concluded that the Vikings migrated to Norway from Azerbaijan.