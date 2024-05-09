Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestyletravel

In Pics| 5 Places in Karnataka to take your mother this Mother's Day

Karnataka, a home to several beautiful places: from city to countryside explore the unexplored hidden gem On this Mother’s Day (May 12). Let us take a moment to thank our mothers for the unconditional love and sacrifice she has made to build our life. Here are top five places in Karnataka to spend quality time with your mother, suggested by William Hall of Resort Condominium International (RCI), a global leader in vacation exchange with the world’s largest vacation exchange network.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 09 May 2024, 09:42 IST
Last Updated : 09 May 2024, 09:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Virajpet: Surrounded by lush greenery and rolling hills offering breathtaking views, Virajpet is a picturesque town located in the Coorg. The serene atmosphere of Virajpet is perfect for spending quality time with your mother and enjoying some peace and quiet away from the hustle and bustle of city life. This place is also famous for coffee plantations and has several beautiful temples and historical sites that are worth exploring.

Virajpet: Surrounded by lush greenery and rolling hills offering breathtaking views, Virajpet is a picturesque town located in the Coorg. The serene atmosphere of Virajpet is perfect for spending quality time with your mother and enjoying some peace and quiet away from the hustle and bustle of city life. This place is also famous for coffee plantations and has several beautiful temples and historical sites that are worth exploring.

Credit: DH Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Hospet: Hospet, also known as "the steel city of Karnataka," is a great place to take your mother on Mother's Day for several reasons. Firstly, it is home to the beautiful Tungabhadra Dam, which offers breathtaking views and a serene atmosphere that is perfect for spending quality time with your mother. Additionally, Hospet is located close to Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that is known for its stunning architecture and rich history. Exploring the ruins of Hampi with your mother can be an enriching experience that you both will cherish forever. Furthermore, Hospet has several luxurious resorts and spas like where you can pamper your mother and make her feel special on this day.

Hospet: Hospet, also known as "the steel city of Karnataka," is a great place to take your mother on Mother's Day for several reasons. Firstly, it is home to the beautiful Tungabhadra Dam, which offers breathtaking views and a serene atmosphere that is perfect for spending quality time with your mother. Additionally, Hospet is located close to Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that is known for its stunning architecture and rich history. Exploring the ruins of Hampi with your mother can be an enriching experience that you both will cherish forever. Furthermore, Hospet has several luxurious resorts and spas like where you can pamper your mother and make her feel special on this day.

Credit: DH Photo

Madikeri: Madikeri is a beautiful hill station located in the Coorg district, known for its breathtaking views and serene atmosphere. With its lush greenery and rolling hills, Madikeri has several beautiful temples and historical sites to explore. Whether you're exploring coffee plantations, trekking to the highest peaks, or encountering wildlife in their natural habitat, Madikeri invites visitors to connect with the beauty of the Western Ghats in a truly enchanting way.

Madikeri: Madikeri is a beautiful hill station located in the Coorg district, known for its breathtaking views and serene atmosphere. With its lush greenery and rolling hills, Madikeri has several beautiful temples and historical sites to explore. Whether you're exploring coffee plantations, trekking to the highest peaks, or encountering wildlife in their natural habitat, Madikeri invites visitors to connect with the beauty of the Western Ghats in a truly enchanting way.

Credit: DH Photo

Sakleshpur: Located in the Hassan district of Karnataka, Sakleshpur is a blend of heritage, nature, adventure, and history. Known for its lush greenery and serene atmosphere, this place makes it a perfect destination for all segments of travellers. One can also explore the nearby waterfalls and enjoy a picnic close to the nature.

Sakleshpur: Located in the Hassan district of Karnataka, Sakleshpur is a blend of heritage, nature, adventure, and history. Known for its lush greenery and serene atmosphere, this place makes it a perfect destination for all segments of travellers. One can also explore the nearby waterfalls and enjoy a picnic close to the nature.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Karwar: Karwar is a coastal town located in the Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka, known for its stunning beaches and scenic beauty. Spending a day at the beach can be a relaxing and rejuvenating experience that you and your mother will enjoy. You can also take your mother on a spiritual journey by visiting the ancient Durga Temple or the Sadashivgad Fort, which offers panoramic views of the Arabian Sea.

Karwar: Karwar is a coastal town located in the Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka, known for its stunning beaches and scenic beauty. Spending a day at the beach can be a relaxing and rejuvenating experience that you and your mother will enjoy. You can also take your mother on a spiritual journey by visiting the ancient Durga Temple or the Sadashivgad Fort, which offers panoramic views of the Arabian Sea.

Credit: DH Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 May 2024, 09:42 IST
Karnataka Newsmother's day

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT