In Pics| 5 Places in Karnataka to take your mother this Mother's Day

Virajpet: Surrounded by lush greenery and rolling hills offering breathtaking views, Virajpet is a picturesque town located in the Coorg. The serene atmosphere of Virajpet is perfect for spending quality time with your mother and enjoying some peace and quiet away from the hustle and bustle of city life. This place is also famous for coffee plantations and has several beautiful temples and historical sites that are worth exploring.
Hospet: Hospet, also known as "the steel city of Karnataka," is a great place to take your mother on Mother's Day for several reasons. Firstly, it is home to the beautiful Tungabhadra Dam, which offers breathtaking views and a serene atmosphere that is perfect for spending quality time with your mother. Additionally, Hospet is located close to Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that is known for its stunning architecture and rich history. Exploring the ruins of Hampi with your mother can be an enriching experience that you both will cherish forever. Furthermore, Hospet has several luxurious resorts and spas like where you can pamper your mother and make her feel special on this day.
Madikeri: Madikeri is a beautiful hill station located in the Coorg district, known for its breathtaking views and serene atmosphere. With its lush greenery and rolling hills, Madikeri has several beautiful temples and historical sites to explore. Whether you're exploring coffee plantations, trekking to the highest peaks, or encountering wildlife in their natural habitat, Madikeri invites visitors to connect with the beauty of the Western Ghats in a truly enchanting way.
Sakleshpur: Located in the Hassan district of Karnataka, Sakleshpur is a blend of heritage, nature, adventure, and history. Known for its lush greenery and serene atmosphere, this place makes it a perfect destination for all segments of travellers. One can also explore the nearby waterfalls and enjoy a picnic close to the nature.
Karwar: Karwar is a coastal town located in the Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka, known for its stunning beaches and scenic beauty. Spending a day at the beach can be a relaxing and rejuvenating experience that you and your mother will enjoy. You can also take your mother on a spiritual journey by visiting the ancient Durga Temple or the Sadashivgad Fort, which offers panoramic views of the Arabian Sea.
