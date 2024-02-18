In the otherworldly White Pocket

Kieran tells us that White Pocket is comprised of Navajo sandstone that got its start as towering dunes back in the early Jurassic period. The dunes became saturated with groundwater as they combined with more and more sand. Over time, the groundwater minerals cemented the sand grains together, turning the dunes to stone. Most geologists concur that there was a big event, perhaps a major ground disturbance that caused layers of sediment to separate, fold and become sheared while the sand was saturated with water and before it had turned to stone. A process they call soft sediment deformation. I spent about four hours walking through White Pocket and its unique formations. It’s quite a compact location and given its slightly inaccessible location, it’s never too crowded. As I headed back to Kanab after an eventful day, I flipped through all the images and videos that I captured through the day. Almost none of those images captured the raw beauty of White Pocket. Even at a time when we chronicle our lives on social media, some things are best experienced up, close and personal.