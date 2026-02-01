<p>Istanbul has always been an exotic mix of East meets West. Straddling two continents, this historic and cultural capital has been the seat of empires and the crossroads of civilisations. Once known as Constantinople, the capital of the Byzantine and later the Ottoman Empire, modern-day Istanbul blends majestic mosques and palaces with stylish cafés, boutique stores and markets. Ranked among the world’s top five most visited cities, Istanbul can feel overwhelming, but even with just 48 hours, you can experience its best sights, flavours and charm.</p>.<p><strong>Day 1: Old Istanbul’s icons</strong></p>.<p>Start your morning in Sultanahmet, the city’s historical heart and begin with the Hagia Sophia. It’s a magnificent structure that has served as a church, mosque and museum over the centuries. Across the courtyard stands the Sultan Ahmet Mosque, popularly known as the Blue Mosque. It’s famous for its six minarets and dazzling blue tiles which give it its nickname. Both are free to visit but dress modestly; scarves and robes are available at the entrance in case you forget yours. </p>.<p>Next, head to the Topkapi Palace, the former residence of Ottoman sultans. Its sprawling courtyards, intricate tiles and panoramic views of the Bosphorus make it a must-visit. Opt for a guided tour to help bring its history to life. </p>.<p><strong>Grand Bazaar bargains</strong></p>.<p>After a morning steeped in Turkish history, head to the Grand Bazaar, one of the world’s oldest covered markets. With over 4,000 shops selling jewellery, carpets, ceramics, spices and more, it’s a sensory adventure. If you’re looking for (affordable ) luxury brands this is the place to visit. Think Prada, Gucci, Louis Vuitton first copy bags and shoes at throw away prices. Of course, bargaining is accepted but don’t expect dirt cheap retail, these luxury copies take skill and look like the real thing. Expect some healthy pushback on the bargaining. </p>.<p><strong>Food and music</strong></p>.<p>Istanbul is a fantastic city for food enthusiasts with a cuisine to rival any other. Stop for lunch nearby and try some local Turkish eats like lahmacun, a crisp Turkish flatbread topped with spiced minced meat, or the very popular doner kebab which is a meal in itself. In the evening, head to Istiklal Street, a lively pedestrian avenue lined with shops, cafés and street musicians. You can hop on the nostalgic red tram that trundles from one end to Taksim Square, and soak in the energy. Wrap up your day with dinner at one of the many rooftop restaurants Istanbul is well known for. Pick a spot that overlooks the city lights or the Bosphorus Bridge and enjoy some more Turkish fare before ending the day. </p>.<p><strong>Day 2: Across the Bosphorus</strong></p>.<p>Your second day in the Turkish capital should begin with a cruise along the Bosphorus, one of the best ways to take in Istanbul's skyline. The ferry glides past Ottoman mansions, ornate mosques and grand hotels. Keep your camera ready for landmarks like the Maiden's Tower, Dolmabahçe Palace, and Ortaköy Mosque along the banks. Once you dock, visit Dolmabahce Palace, the 19th-century residence that became the administrative centre of the Ottoman Empire. Its gilded ceilings, crystal chandeliers and marble halls are breathtaking. Photography isn’t allowed inside but when you come out onto the terrace gardens, you can capture plenty of shots with the Bosphorus as a backdrop. </p>.<p>One of the most under rated experiences is to just walk around discovering different neighbourhoods in Istanbul. After the river cruises and palace explorations, take some time to explore Karakoy, one of Istanbul’s trendiest neighbourhoods. Walk along the waterfront where locals fish by the banks, browse through quirky shops, and pop into chic cafés. Visit the highly recommended Karakoy Gulluoglu, a beloved institution famous for its baklava which locals claim is the best in the city. Treat yourself to a few pieces and a scoop of pistachio Turkish ice cream.</p>.<p><strong>Beyoglu district </strong></p>.<p>From Karakoy, head over to the Beyoglu district and visit the Galata Tower. This medieval stone tower offers sweeping views of the city and even if you don’t want to go up to the tower stroll around the area and visit the trendy shops and cafes. Visit the Viyana Kahvesi Cafe, often seen on Instagram for their viral, decadent San Sebastian (basque burnt) cheesecake, often photographed with the tower in the background. </p><p>The cheesecake is pretty good and comes drowning in chocolate sauce so if you’ve got a sweet tooth, indulge here. Souks and old markets in Istanbul are a fun visit and a trip to the Egyptian Market, commonly called the Spice Market, is an experience. </p><p>Each seller is trying to woo you into their shops full of spices, and sweet treats like Turkish delight, Turkish flavored tea (you can find all sorts from green apple to cherry) coffee. Nuts, dry fruit and even some Turkish cheese! Wind down with a leisurely Turkish meal at a restaurant called Hamdi – a popular joint in Istanbul but this outlet, a walking distance from the Spice Market, is the one to visit. </p><p>Get in early (reservations are a must) and swing a table by the window for the most stunning views of the city especially at sunset. The excellent spread of traditional Turkish meats and vegetables make it the perfect way to end your whirlwind visit to Istanbul.</p>