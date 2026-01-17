Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestyletravel

Mystique of Melnik

Scientists call them “erosion pyramids,” shaped by wind and rain over millions of years. Standing before them, though, they felt too deliberate, as if ancient gods—not geology—had built them.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 20:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 January 2026, 20:40 IST
Specialstravelfeature

Follow us on :

Follow Us