On the trail of Kafka in Prague

While Kafka was virtually unknown during his lifetime, his posthumous fame has made him the most celebrated son of the city. So naturally, on my spring break in the Czech capital, I immersed myself in his world, beginning with a visit to his birthplace. Kafka was born on July 3, 1883 in what was called the ‘Tower House’ close to the Old Town Square. The building was torn down during mass demolition of old houses in the 19th and 20th centuries; only the original baroque stone portal remains. A commemorative bust and plaque were added later and, in 2000, the area was renamed Franz Kafka Square. Later that evening, on a walking tour of the Old Town, my guide points out a few other Kafka sites. A couple of steps from the Astronomical Clock Tower stands ‘U Minuty’ (The Minute House) where the Kafka family lived in a first-floor flat from 1889 to 1896. The late Gothic building is decorated with eye-catching 16th-century Renaissance sgraffito.