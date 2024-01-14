Pursuing the Master of the Macabre

Poe’s foster home no longer stands, but in April 1922, the Poe Museum opened in The Old Stone House, the oldest residential building (circa 1740) still standing in Richmond. It holds one of the world’s largest collections of Poe memorabilia, some 4,000 items including original manuscripts, letters, first editions, and artefacts. The museum is spread over three buildings, each focused on a different theme — childhood, in the Old Stone House; career, in the Elizabeth Arnold Poe Memorial Building; and death, in the North Building. Given the sheer number of exhibits, it’s no wonder that all the rooms are cluttered but there’s a certain charm to it. I feel as if I’m wandering around Poe’s lived home — here stands his childhood bed, there his travelling trunk; even the staircase in the ‘career’ room is an original, rescued

from his foster home before it was demolished. It creaks a bit as I walk up to the cosy library with period-appropriate furniture and several paintings, including one of a larger-than-life black raven.