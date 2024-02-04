The layover @Changi

Standing on the watch tower in the middle of a hedge maze and taking in all the greenery around, you have to remind yourself that you are at an airport, that these features have been curated to elevate waiting time before take-off to something more exciting, more lived. You have not checked your phone for over an hour; you see what the airport operators meant when they said passengers could be tourists in transit. Changi, though, is also a place where people just turn up; people who are not flying, people who do not have ETDs on their minds.