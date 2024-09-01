The magical land of Ladakh

Despite all the excitement, our most anticipated destination was Pangong Tso. Early in the morning, we embarked on a rugged journey from Nubra Valley to the lake. The first glimpse of Pangong Tso was surreal, and the feeling lingered throughout our visit. At around 14,270 feet, straddling the India-China border, this saltwater lake is the highest of its kind in the world. The crystal-clear water, set against a backdrop of golden mountains, reflects the sky in stunning hues of blue, green, and sometimes red, depending on the sunlight. Featured in the movie 3 Idiots, the lake has gained immense popularity for its beauty and remote location.