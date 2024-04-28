Utah rocks!

In this zone, I tuned into the sheer wonder of what I was doing — I was hiking a river, in the narrowest part of the Zion Canyon. Water levels can fluctuate and at some spots, I was knee-deep. I was cocooned entirely by gigantic rocks, even stepping on them to make my way through the gurgling water. I saw nothing but rocks, sky and water, for miles and miles. Timid hikers can wade through this river for an hour or two (as I did). Or you can spend the entire day completing a challenging 10-mile round trip of the Narrows. Craving more adventure? Try the Angel’s Landing, a scenic trail with dizzying heights, best reserved for the experienced hiker. Make it to the top and you’ll get a bird’s eye view of mountains touching the clouds. You can also catch some spectacular views without breaking a sweat. The Zion Canyon Scenic Drive takes you right through the park and you’re surrounded by cliffs. From March to late November, access is by shuttle bus only. While in December, we could access it by driving ourselves. With every turn in the road, a new mountain appears to emerge. Come spring and you’ll be greeted by chirping birds. Time your drive with the sunset and you’ll get some envious, insta-worthy shots.