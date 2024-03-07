Women's Day 2024: 7 international destinations for solo female travellers

From its bustling cities to its serene countryside, South Korea offers travellers a diverse range of experiences that are sure to leave a lasting impression. The country boasts of a rich cultural heritage and travellers can explore ancient palaces, temples, and traditional villages, such as Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul and the UNESCO World Heritage site of Hahoe Folk Village.
With its rich history, stunning architecture, and vibrant nightlife, Barcelona offers endless opportunities for solo travellers to indulge in its culture and cuisine.
Abu Dhabi is a paradise for solo travellers offering a unique blend of architectural wonders, luxury amenities and cultural richness.
Thailand is indeed a fantastic destination for solo travellers. From tropical beaches and lush jungles to bustling cities, Thailand offers a diverse range of landscapes, making it an attractive destination for budget-conscious solo travellers.
From lush rainforests and pristine beaches to towering mountains and picturesque islands, Malaysia is blessed with stunning natural landscapes. Solo travellers can immerse themselves in this diverse cultural tapestry by exploring historic sites, visiting temples and mosques, and sampling a wide variety of cuisines.
Fiji is renowned for its stunning tropical islands, with pristine white-sand beaches, crystal-clear turquoise waters, and lush green landscapes. This place is a haven for solo travellers seeking adventure and relaxation.
Credit: Instagram/@tourismfiji
Discover the epitome of Scandinavian charm in Copenhagen. This bicycle-friendly city boasts of colourful streets, world-class cuisine, and a relaxed atmosphere. Solo female travellers can explore historic landmarks, indulge in hygge culture, and experience the warmth and friendliness of Danish hospitality.
(Published 07 March 2024, 06:15 IST)