Young Indian globetrotters chase once-in-a-lifetime adventures

The report uncovers not just where and on what Indians are spending their travel budgets, but also how they manage the financial aspects of their journey. It also unveils their appetite for once-in-a-lifetime experiences, willingness to invest in premium air travel and desire for unique or hard-to-find gifts.

Unique and exclusive experiences (63%), luxury and indulgence (61%), and tech-based travel (51%) are identified as primary triggers motivating young Indians to allocate higher budgets, underlining the significance of personalized and immersive travel experiences.

“India’s burgeoning economy not only fuels its own growth but propels its citizens into the global wanderlust. As prosperity rises, so does the desire to explore. With a fast-growing economy as its engine, India has emerged as a significant contributor to the global leisure travel landscape. It is not just a leisure activity for young Indians; it’s an integral part of their lifestyle and financial planning. Through this report, our travel practice aims to support stakeholders in their endeavour to fulfill the emerging needs of this sector,” says Shivani Gupta, Managing Partner, FINN Partners, India.

“As global dynamics shift and travel preferences evolve, Indian travellers are poised to shape the future of global tourism. Our latest insights reveal that building lasting relationships with travellers now can lead to decades of loyalty. We recommend seizing every opportunity to engage them with last-minute deals that spark spontaneity, unique attractions that promise unforgettable adventures, and ensuring every aspect of their journey enhances comfort and convenience,” says Debbie Flynn, Global Travel Lead at FINN Partners.