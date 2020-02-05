Delhi Elections 2020 Live: BJP MPs burn copies of AAP manifesto, call it 'bundle of lies'

Hello readers and welcome to our live coverage of the Delhi Assembly elections 2020. Arvind Kejriwal dares Amit Shah to debate in open ground, name CM face. Today, BJP President J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah are going to address rallies in the national capital. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address public rallies in Kondli and Hauz Qazi today. Stay tuned for live updates.