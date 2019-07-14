ICC World Cup Final ENG vs NZ: England win thrilling super over to lift the World Cup

Everyone is in tears out there. Roy is consoled by Morgan, he had misfielded one earlier in the over, but got the decisive throw in. Stokes, the most stoic man is brought to tears. What a monumental moment this is for England. And a moment of pure joy for Eoin Morgan. He saw his team bow out of the 2015 WC very meekly and decided to change the approach drastically. They went ultra-attacking and it delivered them a World Cup. But spare a thought for New Zealand. And Kane Williamson. He almost single-handedly won them the World Cup, but it was not to be.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Kiwi team fought tooth and nail for everything in the final parts of the World Cup. They put on 241 on the board and in a slowing pitch was supposed to be enough. They defended that much against India, and were up against another explosive line-up in England. They got the early wickets, the top four fell early but what a partnership that was from Stokes and Buttler. They put more than a 100 runs together, and the game looked to be in the bag.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nButtler then decided to go for it, holed out and then a couple more wickets left Stokes with 15 to get off the final over. He played two dots, slog swept one for six, and then dived in on a second run to deflect it off the bat to the boundary for the most bizarre six we will see. He then went for two on each of the final two balls, and lost partners on the second run each time to tie the match.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIt then came down to the super over, where it was the Buttler and Stokes show again as they clobbered 15 runs off Boult. The Kiwis were in the act too, taking 15 runs of Archer too but they had hit lesser boundaries, and a last ball finish in the super over got them a maiden World Cup victory.