In visuals | Sights and sounds of IFFI 2019 in Goa

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2019 opening ceremony was held at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Panaji, Goa, with Russia as the partner country this year. The ceremony's host was Bollywood movie director, producer and talk show host Karan Johar. I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar and Indian cinema legends Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth were the guests of honour. Over 250 films from 76 countries will be screened during the festival at four venues.