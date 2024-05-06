Home
Naxalite carrying Rs 2 lakh bounty surrenders before security forces in Chhattisgarh

A hardcore Naxalite, carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, surrendered before the security forces in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 May 2024, 10:59 IST
Sukma: A Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head surrendered before the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday, an official said.

Muchaki Joga (30) turned himself in before personnel of the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), citing disappointment with the 'hollow' and 'inhuman' Maoist ideology, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said.

He was impressed by the district police's rehabilitation drive 'Puna Narkom' (a term coined in the local Gondi dialect, which means new dawn, new beginning), he added.

Joga carried a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on his head and was a member of platoon number 21 under the Mad division of the outlawed Naxalite organisation, the official said.

He will be provided facilities as per the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, he added.

Published 06 May 2024, 10:59 IST
