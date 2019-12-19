IPL 2020 Auction Highlights: Bowler Pat Cummins is king of the ring

Though a mini-auction, the IPL 2020 Auction was a fiery one. Bowler Pat Cummins stole the show with a huge price tag sale to Kolkata Knight Riders for a massive Rs 15.5 crore. Aaron Finch joined RCB for Rs 4.4 crore, Sheldon Cottrell was sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 8.5 crore and Nathan Coulter-Nile went to Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 crore. The eight franchises continue to battle for the players they need while their cash reserve runs out. At this point, which team do you think can challenge for the IPL 2020 title?