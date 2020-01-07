JNU Campus Attack Live: 10 injured in clash between ABVP, NSUI workers in Ahmedabad

Hindu Raksha Dal worker takes full responsibility of attack, says JNU hotbed of anti-national activities. Delhi Police has filed an FIR against JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh and 19 others for attacking security guards and vandalising server room. Protesters at Gateway of India evicted by Police and relocated to Azad Maidan. The JNU attack drew reactions from many politicians, academicians and the Bollywood community. On Monday, students from universities across India staged protests against the JNU violence. The Delhi Police have registered cases against unidentified men but no one has been arrested yet. As the blame-game continues, stay tuned with DH for live updates.