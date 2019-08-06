Karnataka rains LIVE | BSY inspects flood situation in Belagavi

Belagavi: Helicopters are the only option to rescue Kadappa and Ratna couple who are stuck in a tree inundated by Ballari Nala floods at Kabalapur in Belagavi taluk.\r\n\r\nEfforts of the district administration have gone in vain due to the spate of Ballari Nala. The couple has been stuck there for three days with a hope of rescue. Bad weather has not permitted the local copters. It is only the Defense helicopters which have the ability to fly in the odds and rescue them as per certain sources.\r\n\r\nAccording to district administration sources, two helicopters were kept ready to carry outrescue operation but has not been possible due to incessant rains and bad weather.