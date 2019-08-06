Karnataka rains LIVE |Train services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru partially cancelled

Train services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru has been partially cancelled following landslides on the track between Siribagilu and Subramanya Road Railway station in Sakleshpur- Subramanya Road ghat section of Mysuru Division, on Tuesday.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAlso, in view of the restoration works and safety of passengers, train No 16516 Karwar to Yesvantpur Express journey on Tuesday is partially cancelled between Mangaluru Central to Hassan.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAnd, train No 16575 Yesvantpur to Mangaluru Junction journey on Tuesday is partially cancelled between Hassan to Mangaluru Central.