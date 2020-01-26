Republic Day 2020 Highlights: Crowd gathers at Shaheen Bagh to protest against CAA, NRC

A huge crowd of protesters, opposing Citizenship Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), gather at Shaheen Bagh to celebrate Republic Day Former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid is also present at the spot. Earlier today, the R-day parade at Rajpath ended with bang. People are seen celebrating the constitution all over the country, Stay tuned for more updates.
From theparade that decorated the Rajpath, thebeating retreat ceremony at Attari-Wagah border, to the protests against CAA, NRC and NPRin Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, India's 71st Republic Day celebrations were as diverse as the nation itself.President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro was this year's chief guest for the parade.
People protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act at Clock Tower hoist the national flag.
Crowd gathers at Shaheen Bagh to protest against CAA, NRC
District in-charge Minister V Somanna receiving guard of honour during the Republic Day celebrations at Bannimantap Grounds in Mysuru
President of India Ram Nath Kovind and President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro, leave as the Republic Day parade concludes
Wing Commander SK Chauhan leads the 'Vic' formation, comprising three Dornier aircraft. The captains of the other two aircrafts are Squadron Leader Vikas Kumar and Squadron Leader Abhishek Vashisht.
5 Apache helicopters flying in, the formation is led by Group Captain Mannarath Shylu V
Women CRPF display stunts for the first time at Rajpath
Recipients of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puruskar 2020 at Rajpath
Recipients of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puruskar 2020, participate in Republic Dayparade. 49 children, including 18 girls &31 boys, have received the award this yr. The awards are given in fields of bravery,innovation, scholastic, sports, arts,c ulture, social service, music.
CPWD horticulture tableau's theme is 'Kashmir se Kanyakumari'
Security personnel stand guard at roads in Guwahati on Republic Day. ULFA (I) has called for a shutdown today.
Tableau of Himachal Pradesh showcases the Kullu Dussehra festival and the tableau of Madhya Pradesh depicts the Tribal Museum of state.
Telangana tableaux depicts Bathukamma
The Camel Contingent of Border Security Force under the command of Deputy Commandant Ghanshyam Singh. BSF's motto is ‘Duty unto Death’; There are over 75 different dress items which are necessary to ceremonially dress the camels and riders of the Force.
NCC boys band march at Rajpath
ITBP contingent march at Rajpath
The Indian Navy showcases its assets like Boeing P8I Long Range Maritime Patrol aircraft and the Kolkata Class Destroyer and the Kalvari Class submarine
he display of Naval Brass Brand at the #RepublicDay parade at Rajpath.
Advanced Light Helicopters- Weapon System Integrated Rudra and 2 Advanced Light Helicopters, Dhruv of Army Aviation in ‘Diamond’ formation.
The K-9 VAJRA-T commanded by Captain Abhinav Sahu of 269 Medium Regiment, at Rajpath.
The battle tank of the Indian Army, T- 90 Bhishma, is commanded by Captain Sunny Chahar of 86 Armoured Regiment, at the Rajpath.
The winners of highest gallantry awards include the winners of the Param Vir Chakra and the Ashok Chakra.
This year's Republic Day parade is led by the Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, General Officer Commanding, Headquarters Delhi Area.
The 21 Gun Salute is presented by 2233 Field Battery under the command of Lieutenant Colonel C Sandeep.
President Ram Nath Kovind and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro reach Rajpath ahead of Republic Day parade
With Prez Bolsonaro's visit, here's a look at how India-Brazil relations flourished in last decade
Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro will arrive in India on Friday for a four-day visit. Bolsonaro, the chief guest on Republic Day, will explore ways to boost trade ties with India as both the large economies are currently hit by slowdowns.
PM arrives at the National War Memorial
PM Modi arrives at the National War Memorial at India Gate. The PM is received by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the first ever Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Air Force Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhaduria.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hoists the national flag at his residence
Hundreds of people visit Rajpath to witness the R-day parade
Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray hoists the national flag at his residence
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists the national flag at his residence
Rahul Gandhi wishes nation on 71st Republic Day
Indo-Tibetan Borde Police personnel celebrate Republic Day at 17,000 feet
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel with the national flag celebrating Republic Dayat 17,000 feet today. The temperature in Ladakh at present is minus 20 degrees Celsius.
Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager of Central Railway unfurls the national flag in Mumbai
Chennai: Republic Day parade underway at Kamarajar Road off Marina Beach
Republic Day 2020: Here's how India became a Republic on January 26
Republic Day is celebrated with extravaganza every year. The event is marked with a number of ceremonies at Rajpath in Delhi, and across the country.
The parade at Rajpath is filled with some flamboyant traditional performances where every state represents its culture.
Tamil Nadu governor unfurls the national flag
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit unfurls the national flag on Republic Day; Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam also present
Let us recall what we celebrate and honor today
Monuments lit up in tricolour across nation on Republic Day eve
Students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay took out a tricolor march in the campus yesterday
PM Modi wishes a Happy Republic Day to everyone
Students in Maharashtra create portraits of national flag
Google marks India's 71st Republic Day with a doodle depicting country's rich cultural heritage
President of Brazil, Jair Messias Bolsonaro to witness Republic Day parade as the chief guest, today.
Entry and exit of metro stations in Delhi to be closed in the morning
Entry and exit at some of the metro stations in central Delhi will be closed for a few hours in the morning ofRepublicDay due to security reasons, officials said on Saturday.
Entry and exit facilities at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will not be available from 6 am to 12 pm, they said.
While entry and exit at Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg metro stations will be closed from 8:45 am to 12 noon.
Good morning readers, we bring to you a full coverage of the Republic Day 2020 from all over the country. Stay tuned. Happy Republic Day!
Political leaders George Fernandes, Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and Kannada spiritual icon Sri Vishveshateertha Swami of Pejavar Matt were chosen for the second-highest civilian award Padma Vibhushan posthumously on Saturday on the eve of Republic Day.
In the backdrop of on-going protests against CAA that had also turned violent at some places, President Ram NathKovindon Saturday urged people, particularly the youth, to remain non-violent when fighting for a cause and evoked the imagery of Mahatma Gandhi to bat for non-violence.
Republic Day preparations at Kitturu Rani Cennamma grounds, Jayanagar. (DH Photo)
President Ram Nath Kovind to address nation on the eve of Republic Day
President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on Saturday on the eve of 71st Republic Day, a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
"The address will be broadcast from 1900 hrs on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version," its said.
Republic Day 2020: What is its significance?
India is all set to celebrate its 71stRepublic Day on January 26. The event is marked by the President’s speech, exhibition of military power,parade, hoisting of the national flag, some traditional performances, honouring brave-hearts of the country, among other activities in New Delhi.
India, Brazil ink 15 pacts to strengthen ties further
India and Brazil on Saturday inked 15 agreements to boost cooperation in a wide range of areas like trade and investment, oil and gas, cyber security and information technology after talks between Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Republic Day 2020 parade live streaming: Watch the extravaganza online
India is all geared up to celebrate its 71st Republic Day on Januray 26, 2020. Like every other year, the event will be marked by a thunderous parade and some entertaining traditional performances.
The grand event will commence Sunday morning in the presence of Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro, who is the chief guest of the day. The celebratuons are scheduled to commence at 8.30 am.
Republic Day: J&K Police gets max 108 gallantry medals, CRPF 76
The Jammu and Kashmir Police has bagged the maximum number of gallantry honours with 108 medals on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day, followed by 76 by the CRPF, according to an official communication on Saturday.
PM Modi and Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro hold talks to boost bilateral ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro on Saturday held wide-ranging talks with an aim to inject a new momentum into strategic ties between India and Brazil.
In the talks, the two leaders focused on boosting bilateral ties in key areas of trade and investment, energy, defence and security, medicine and scientific research, officials said.
Human rights groups to hold rallies against CAA on Jan 26 in US
A coalition of various human rights and civil rights groups has said it will hold protest rallies in several cities in the US on January 26, demanding repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
In Washington DC, the coalition will hold a rally from the premises near the Indian Embassy to the White House.
Samsung Republic Day offers: QLED TVs and more home appliances get big discounts
To mark Republic Day 2020 celebration, consumer electronics major Samsung has announced promotional sale campaign offering big discounts on several range of products in India.
On Republic Day eve, security beefed up across Kashmir
On the eve of Republic Day, authorities have put in place elaborate security arrangements across Kashmir particularly around Shere-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar, where the main official function will be held.
Republic Day 2020 sale: All you need to know
Republic Day is another occasion where onecan take advantage of heavy discounts and save more. Like previous years, many retailers are offering discounts and sales.
