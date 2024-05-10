Explained | What risks do advanced AI models pose in the wrong hands?

Washington: The Biden administration is poised to open up a new front in its effort to safeguard US AI (artificial intelligence) from China and Russia with preliminary plans to place guardrails around the most advanced AI models, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Government and private sector researchers worry US adversaries could use the models, which mine vast amounts of text and images to summarize information and generate content, to wage aggressive cyber attacks or even create potent biological weapons.

Here are some threats posed by AI:

DEEPFAKES AND MISINFORMATION

Deepfakes, realistic yet fabricated videos created by AI algorithms trained on copious online footage - are surfacing on social media, blurring fact and fiction in the polarized world of US politics.

While such synthetic media has been around for several years, it's been turbocharged over the past year by a slew of new "generative AI" tools such as Midjourney that make it cheap and easy to create convincing deepfakes.

Image creation tools powered by artificial intelligence from companies including OpenAI and Microsoft, can be used to produce photos that could promote election or voting-related disinformation, despite each having policies against creating misleading content, researchers said in a report in March.