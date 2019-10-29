What are you going to wear?” Depending on the kind of person you are sartorially, the answer to that inevitable Diwali question is likely to be a sigh or a smile. It’s not so much about burning a hole in your pocket – the festive discounts are tempting – as it is about some smart mixing and matching to nail the festive look. If you are looking for hassle-free Diwali dressing ideas, we have you covered. Sit back and get ready to decide your perfect Instagram-worthy outfits for this festive season:

For her

Jazz up your good ol’ sari with a modern touch. How about adding some ruffles or, perhaps, a cape? Blouses with exaggerated sleeves are another sure-shot way to glam up the traditional outfit. If you are truly adventurous, you could get some inspiration from online tutorials on the countless ways in which you can drape the ever-elegant sari. Did someone say sari with a jacket?

The easiest way to rock the Indo-western look for Diwali is to invest in an embellished crop top that can be teamed up with chic palazzos or flared skirts. To experiment with traditional lehengas and shararas, throw in a cold-shoulder blouse to the mix! It’s prudent to pick an outfit — whether you choose to flaunt your mid-riff or not — that is flattering for your body type.

When comfort is more important than oomph, the kaftan kurti is a clear favourite. Alternatively, you can opt for a structured kurta or asymmetrical kurti with cigarette pants or dhoti pants. Sometimes, even pairing a simple kurta with a dressy long skirt can work wonders. Not to forget, there are occasions when draping a dupatta with some zardosi or beadwork is all it takes to sass up your festive fashion.

While the reds, greens and golds are traditionally considered festive hues, soothing pastels have become top trendsetters this season. So, bring on the mint greens, blush pinks, lemon yellows, peach, nudes and soft colour palettes to add versatility to your ensemble. How about some sliver mink or metallic grey for contrast?

When it comes to accessories, it’s best to wear pieces of jewellery that compliment your attire. Go in for statement jewellery to accentuate your Diwali look. Retro styles in jhumkas and chokers are trending this season. Moreover, oxidised silver jewellery — especially layered neckpieces, bangles and bracelets — never really goes out of fashion.

Don’t forget the footwear. It has the power to make or break any look. Colourful juttis can up the festive quotient of most ethnic outfits, while strappy heels in silver or gold are a safe bet with saris, lehengas and shararas. For Indo-western outfits, pumps or peep-toes in nude, black, white, or cherry tone are the most popular buys.

For him

If you think that ethnic wear for men includes little more than kurta pajamas, you are in for a pleasant surprise. Choose from an eclectic variety of options to team with that festive kurta — from chudidars to pathanis and patiala bottoms. Also, quirky trail-cut kurtas are trending.

Not everyone can pull off the dhoti look. But those who manage to carry the dhoti with élan swear by its comfort factor. Apparently, it does get better with practice. Pair the trendy bottom wear with a khadi kurta to make a timeless style statement.

Everybody loves a good suit. Not necessarily the Western one. We are talking about traditional Jodhpuri suits and Pathani suits that are can be tailor-made or ordered online without much fuss. They offer the perfect blend of fashion and comfort.

For those who like to keep it simple, the Nehru jacket is a great buy. Pair it with a casual linen shirt or cotton kurta and you are good to go. The best part? They work with denims, too. You can ace the Indo-western look by slipping into a pair of leather juttis.

Difficult to picture yourself in anything other than formal shirts and trousers? No problem, as long as you give the stripes and checks a break during the festive season. Opt for solid colours — whites, pastels, dark blues. How about a mandarin-collared, white linen shirt with your favourite trousers?

Like for the ladies, shoes are also an integral part of men’s festive look. If you are planning to wear a kurta or dhoti, it is best to invest in a comfy pair of juttis or Kolhapuri chappals. Leather shoes or sandals in muted shades are known to complement most male fusion outfits. Diwali is a good time to experiment with accessories like quirky cufflinks and jewellery like ear studs, rings and chains. But remember that less is more, when it comes to men’s fashion.

So, what are you waiting for? Get styling.