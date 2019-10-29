What’s your festive style?

Everyone loves a compliment. You can net in genuine praise for curating your entire look by getting it right this festive season. Here’s a simple guide:

Colour me up

Of course, black is a classic pick, but make way for a mix of the hottest colour on the fashion circuit. A spin between coral and scarlet is burnt orange. Says fashion designer Rhea Pillai Rastogi, “It is an underrated colour that is great for this festive season. Nude colours are also a big trend which can suit Indian skin tones as variations abound in this palette.”

Designer Saaksha & Kinni vote for purple on the glam trail. “Purple is the hottest colour right now as it is vibrant, fresh and translates well to both ethnic and western wear,” says Saaksha.

Svelte silhouettes

Upgrade your wardrobe with a few essentials. “The three must-haves this season are, an organza sari — as it is sexy, elegant and has a great fall,” says Kinni. “A printed, micro pleated kurta - easy and fun to wear and can be paired with jeans, worn as a dress or with palazzos. Your third pick is a pair of nude-coloured juttis. In terms of silhouettes, the bustier and skirt combination has replaced the traditional lehenga and choli.”

Bag it

Says fashion designer Arpita Mehta, “Pop colours in a medium-size are the perfect match for your festive outfit this season. Pick up good quality, textured leather bag in bright colours with minimal on self detailing. This makes the bag look rich. For your Indian outfit, a stylised modern potli brings in a formal but chic appeal.”

Bejewelled

Says Sunil Datwani, Gehna Jewellers, “Heavy hoops with bulkier silhouettes are a big favourite at the moment, as is jewellery with coloured stones. Chains along with chokers are an absolute must-have this season. Flower-inspired jewellery in all shapes and sizes is very trendy. Jewellery has also moved on from just the ears and wrist to armbands and anklets, too.”

The right sheen

Try the natural dry instead of using thermal tools in your tresses. Says fashion blogger and stylist Jannat Khan, “When it comes to styles, sleek low buns look great with festive wear or even twisties which give you a tied back yet open hairstyle. In jewellery, bling and rhinestone rule in supersizes. Stock up on neon shades in eye make-up, nudes and bright reds in lip colours and flow with the soft, flushed make-up look if quiet and magnetic describes you.”

Tip-top point

“Draped tunics, capes are very versatile and a must-have in every wardrobe; be it printed or embroidered, these silhouettes can be worn together or separately. One can even style them with statement accessories,” says fashion designer Nanki Papneja.