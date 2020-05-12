First, they told you pets don’t get Covid-19. Then we heard about the dogs in Singapore that tested mild-positive for Covid-19. So, what is the reality of our pets during this pandemic?

MYTH #1 Don’t walk your dog during the Covid-19 pandemic

Sure, you shouldn’t be out for long periods of time. As a responsible pet-parent, just take some precautionary measures to ensure your pet stays away from germs and contagions. You could carry a newspaper for your pet to stand on when answering nature’s call, wipe your furry one down when you’re back home, and if living in a housing development, make sure your pet isn’t touching spaces like lift walls, common-area furniture or any surface that could have human sputum on it.

MYTH # 2 The quarantine doesn’t apply to your pets

This is untrue — we know now that it is the other way around — that a human gets Covid-19. You do need to stay away from your pet.

MYTH # 3 One way of avoiding Covid-19 is by abandoning your pets

Mumbai just witnessed an alarming number of cases of pets being left to die on the streets after the outbreak of coronavirus. Yes, we’ve heard of a few rare cases where certain animals tested mildly positive for the virus. But there is no conclusive evidence to suggest your animal can pass on the virus to you.

MYTH # 4 Essential services do not pertain to animals,

If you’re fretting your domestic animal, or one on the street, won’t have access to medical attention, or other vital facilities, during the lockdown, think again. There is no truth to the belief that animal welfare is not a priority at the moment. The reality is that veterinary services are notified as essential services, and food for pets is also easily available.

MYTH # 5 Animal activists shouldn’t challenge the system

Don’t let rumours of disciplinary action against animal lovers get the better of you. Our complacency in taking action for the sake of strays is a matter of life and death for the latter. Animals can, and have, been losing their lives due to starvation and neglect during this difficult time.

(The author is founder, PetKonnect)