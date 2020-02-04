Skip a beat over irregular periods

Irregular periods can be one of the many symptoms of granulosa cell tumour (a type of ovarian cancer), but it can also be a result of other underlying factors such PCOD, obesity or sedentary lifestyle.

Irregular periods, along with pain in the abdomen or pelvic region, bloating, fatigue, sudden loss of weight and an upset stomach are some symptoms of ovarian cancer.

Who are at risk for ovarian cancer?

It is high in post-menopausal women.

If a women is overweight or obese. A person is obese when their BMI is above 30.

Other factors include nulliparity (woman who has never given birth), non-breast feeding mothers and women who have experienced menstrual cycle at an early age.

Women who have had a family history of cancer.

Not every woman has regular periods. It could also be due to diverse underlying issues like:

Stress: Stress affects hormones which can lead to irregular periods.

High body weight: If your body weight is 10 per cent more than the required weight for your height. Obesity/excess weight leads to hormonal changes.

Thyroid issues: Thyroid issues cause hormonal imbalance which can lead to irregular periods.

The menstrual cycle not only helps women experience motherhood later on, but also ensures that the body functions efficiently. It is important to watch out for these symptoms and seek medical help to be diagnosed and treated at the right time. If diagnosed at an early stage, ovarian cancer can be treated easily and the chance of survival is high.

(The author is consultant gynaec-oncology, Fortis Cancer Institute, Bengaluru)