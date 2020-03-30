Stay calm & positive to heal thyself

As the coronavirus pandemic started to affect numerous facets of our lives, the constant churn of harrowing news flaring worldwide is also fabricating psychological disruption to the extremity. Due to the constant bombardment, it can create a chronic cycle of anxiety and depression, make you vulnerable to the scenario and threaten to compromise your health, energy, and spirit. It is imperative to enhance your psychological, spiritual well-being and keep it upgraded to bolster the optimum sustainment towards a healthy lifestyle throughout the driving epidemic of coronavirus.

People across the globe are practicing social distancing and self-quarantine to ensure good physical health but, are we taking any measures to enhance our mental vigour? For some, the anxiety can rise to a clinical level during an outbreak and for those who may already be struggling with feelings of isolation due to depression, anxiety or other mental health conditions, social distancing could increase those feelings of loneliness and isolation.

Thus during this time of Covid-19 pandemic, mental wellness can play a phenomenal part towards a healthier lifestyle. One very easy and popular way is to chant a mantra. You can pick up a mantra of your choice and chant it all through the day. It does not necessarily need to be a ritual where you are sitting with your eyes closed. You can chant while cooking or walking too. It does not always need to be repeated aloud, you can chant in your mind too. Chanting almost magically heals at deeper levels and helps in alleviating stress and anxiety.

Another option is to meditate. A simple 15 minutes meditation can do wonders for your energy levels, immunity, overall body functioning and of course helps in relieving stress levels. Essential oils are also great for soothing the mind. Lavender is the most common one for relaxation. It has been proven to restore the nervous system, calm the nerves and improve sleep quality. Bergamot is an effective anti-depressant and promotes feelings of joy, freshness and energy.

Healing crystals are also great to guide you towards the pathway of harmony and align your thoughts which can help you make clear and conscious decisions during such looming circumstances.

If you are feeling engulfed in a negative environment or have a fog in your mind due to the outer world influences, then manifest the healing energies of these top five crystals in your daily life to get relief from overwhelming feelings and feel empowered to fight any situation.

Amethyst

Amethyst is deeply cleansing, it transmutes negative energies to positive energy. It heals on a deep level, especially with feelings of emotional pain and that empty feeling when placed or worn over the heart chakra area.

Lepidolite

It naturally contains lithium within it, which is often used as an anti-anxiety medication. Connecting with this gentle stone brings balance during times of stress and chaos. It is especially wonderful to use during meditation.

Blue lace agate

Its beautiful blue colour emits calming and soothing vibrations that bring peace of mind to help you relax. Holding and meditating with these crystals daily can help to calm your nerves and reduce your anxiety.

Black tourmaline

This stone helps to put your feet back on the ground. It’s great for grounding and protects against negative energy and keeps your emotional energy intact. Whether it is negativity in your surroundings or negative words from people around you, it protects you very well.

Rose quartz

Rose quartz can be helpful for those who suffer from depression because it is so comforting. This crystal brings in soothing and healing energy to the heart chakra and helps you be gentle to yourself and develop self-love. A good crystal for stress management too. You can make water elixir using rose quartz and/or amethyst and drink it. You can hold and meditate with the crystals and fill yourself with their energies. To meditate with the crystal, just hold it in your hands, sit with your eyes closed and focus on your breathing. Visualise the energy of the crystal entering your body and feel the magic.

(The author is founder, The K Junction)